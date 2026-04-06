'Dhurandhar 2' creates box office records in North America, Germany

The spy-action sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge , distributed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, has reportedly crossed a whopping ₹1,622cr ($174.4 million) worldwide by its third weekend. This makes it the first Indian film to cross $25 million in North America and €1 million ($1.1 million) in Germany! Directed by Aditya Dhar , the film's India gross stands at an impressive ₹1,213.74 crore.

Record-breaking performance More about the new records The film has set new benchmarks in North America, becoming the first Indian film to cross the $25 million mark. This feat surpasses SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which previously held the record at $20.2 million. In Germany, it became the highest-grossing Indian title of all time by crossing the €1 million mark.

Sustained success Jio Studios's global distribution fuels success The film's international success is a result of its global distribution, backed by Jio Studios. It was released in around 2,200 cinemas and on 3,000 screens internationally (excluding Gulf regions where it remains banned). The sequel has shown remarkable resilience, with over 80% of overseas screens continuing to showcase the film into its second week and maintaining strong performance through the third week.

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