Ravi Kishan portrays Ram, urges youth to 'read about' him
What's the story
BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan recently made his debut as Lord Ram at a Ramleela celebration. Kishan also discussed mental health, spirituality, and the significance of learning from the lives of Lord Krishna, Lord Ram, and Lord Shiva. He told PTI, "I urge young people to read about Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva."
Spirituality emphasis
'I come from a humble background, and today...'
Kishan added, "Whenever you face depression or difficulties in life, spirituality helps us overcome them."
"I come from a humble background, and today the world knows me through cinema and as the MP from Gorakhpur."
"I urge everyone to devote at least half an hour daily to meditation."
"Spirituality, Sanatan traditions, culture and religion give us the strength to overcome difficulties."
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See the interview here
VIDEO | Delhi: BJP MP Ravi Kishan on playing Lord Ram in ‘Ayodhya Ki Ramleela’, says, "I urge the youth to read about Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva. Whenever you face depression or difficulties in life, spirituality helps us overcome them. I come from a humble background,… pic.twitter.com/gV6HOTjDiX— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2026
Acting experience
'I have previously played Parshuram, Kevat and Mata Sita'
Kishan revealed, "Today, by Lord Ram's grace, I am playing him in a Ramleela for the first time."
"I have previously played Parshuram, Kevat and Mata Sita when I was a child, and I hope to do justice to this role with his blessings."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kishan was recently seen in Mirzapur: The Movie.