'Psycho Saiyaan' teaser: Tejasswi Prakash leads dark, violent love story
What's the story
On Valentine's Day, Amazon MX Player unveiled the teaser for its upcoming romance thriller, Psycho Saiyaan. The series, featuring Anud Singh Dhaka and Tejasswi Prakash in lead roles, explores the fine line between love and obsession. Set in Ujjain, it follows Kartik Pandey, who believes he has found his soulmate. However, what starts as a dreamy love story soon spirals into gory violence.
Plot insights
Teaser raises questions about love, obsession, and possession
The teaser of Psycho Saiyaan delves into the darker side of love. It raises questions about what happens when love turns into possession and toxicity destroys relationships. The show seems to be inspired by the Hindi films of the 1980s and 1990s. The series also stars Ravi Kishan, Srishti Shrivastava, Surbhi Chandna, Vaarun Bhagat, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.
Release details
Series marks Prakash's debut in the OTT space
Psycho Saiyaan will soon be available exclusively on Amazon MX Player. This series marks Prakash's much-awaited debut in the OTT space. Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, has earlier starred in shows like Rishta LikhengeHum Naya, Naagin 6, and Celebrity MasterChef India.