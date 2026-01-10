Ravi Kishan to play villain in Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla'?

Ravi Kishan has reportedly been roped in to play the antagonist in the upcoming film Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan . The news was confirmed by a source close to the production, who told Bollywood Hungama that Kishan's character is crucial to the story. "The makers realized that Ravi Kishan fits the bill perfectly," they said.

Role selection Kishan's recent performances impressed 'Naagzilla' makers The source further added that Kishan's performances in Laapataa Ladies, Maamla Legal Hai, and Son Of Sardaar 2 were instrumental in his selection. "He has always been a fine actor and has proved his worth in recent times with his performances," the source said. They added, "The scenes between Kartik Aaryan and Ravi Kishan are expected to be something to watch out for." Meanwhile, an official confirmation about Kishan's casting is awaited.

Film details 'Naagzilla' features Aaryan as a shape-shifting nag In Naagzilla, Aaryan plays a shape-shifting naag. The film was announced last year and was originally slated for an August 14 release to coincide with the Independence Day weekend. However, it is now likely to be released later this year. The source also revealed that the film's production is expected to wrap up in a few months and will require extensive post-production due to its heavy VFX usage.