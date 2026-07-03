Ravi Mohan home-theft: Diamond necklace, ₹2.5L cash stolen; driver confesses

Investigation initiated

Details of the theft case

The theft came to light when Mohan filed a complaint with the Neelankarai Police after discovering that a diamond necklace and ₹2.5L in cash were missing from his residence in Injambakkam on June 22. In response, the police registered a CSR and initiated an investigation. Officers interrogated the staff and drivers working at the actor's house one by one as part of their inquiry.