Ravi Mohan home-theft: Diamond necklace, ₹2.5L cash stolen; driver confesses
What's the story
Tamil actor Ravi Mohan's residence in Chennai has been rocked by a theft scandal, with a diamond necklace and cash totaling ₹2.5L reportedly missing from his home. Following an investigation, the actor's driver Rajesh has been arrested in connection with the case. The police took swift action after receiving the complaint.
Investigation initiated
Details of the theft case
The theft came to light when Mohan filed a complaint with the Neelankarai Police after discovering that a diamond necklace and ₹2.5L in cash were missing from his residence in Injambakkam on June 22. In response, the police registered a CSR and initiated an investigation. Officers interrogated the staff and drivers working at the actor's house one by one as part of their inquiry.
Confession made
Driver confessed to stealing cash
During the investigation, Rajesh reportedly confessed to stealing the ₹2.5L in cash. The police said that the money was returned to Mohan after the confession. However, despite recovering the stolen cash, legal action against Rajesh continued. Neelankarai Police formally arrested him on theft charges and produced him before a court, which subsequently remanded him to judicial custody.
Ongoing probe
Investigation into missing diamond necklace continues
The investigation into the missing diamond necklace is still underway as police are probing all angles of the case. Meanwhile, Mohan has multiple films in various stages of production and is expected to have several releases in the coming months. His upcoming projects include Karathey Babu, Genie, and Bro Code.