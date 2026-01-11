Ravi Teja's 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' gets U/A certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the action-comedy film Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi for release, starring Ravi Teja , Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi. The movie has been given a U/A Certificate by the CBFC. The production house SLV Cinemas announced this news on social media on Sunday. They wrote, "It's U/A for #BharthaMahasayulakuWignyapthi."

Release details 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' to release on January 13 The film will be released worldwide on January 13, aligning with the Sankranti celebrations. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a full-fledged action-comedy entertainer produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas and presented by Zee Studios. The makers have assured "top-class entertainment" through the film.

Cast details 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' features an ensemble cast Apart from the lead actors, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi also stars Sunil, Satya, Vennala Kishore, Sudhakar, and Muralidhar, among others. Hayathi recently revealed that she plays a character named Balamani in the film. She said at an event for the song Bella Bella's launch, "I have done a very good character after a long time."