Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' crosses ₹100cr mark in just 5 days
What's the story
The Telugu action drama Irumudi, starring Ravi Teja, has seen a minor dip in its box office collections on the fifth day of its release. Despite this, the film continued to earn over ₹12 crore on its first Tuesday. Per Sacnilk, Irumudi raked in an estimated India net collection of ₹12.2 crore on Day 5, taking its total India net collection to ₹75.05 crore and gross collection to ₹87.05 crore. It further crossed the ₹100 crore (gross) milestone worldwide.
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Looking at 'Irumudi' in numbers
On Tuesday, Irumudi was screened in 3,292 shows with an overall occupancy of 62.3%.
The Telugu version contributed ₹12.17 crore from 3,184 shows, while the Tamil version added ₹3 lakh from 108 shows.
Telugu screenings had an overall occupancy of 64% while Tamil screenings recorded a lower occupancy of 13%.
Global earnings
International earnings and total gross collection
Irumudi also made ₹1.5 crore from international territories on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹16.5 crore.
With domestic earnings included, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at a whopping ₹103.55 crore.
Critical reception
Mixed reviews for 'Irumudi'
Despite the film's commercial success, it has received mixed reviews from critics.
However, that is hardly proving to be a deterrent in its box office journey.
Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Swasika Vijay, Ajay Ghosh, and Saikumar Pudipeddi.