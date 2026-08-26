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Home / News / Entertainment News / Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' crosses ₹100cr mark in just 5 days
Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' crosses ₹100cr mark in just 5 days
'Irumudi' is faring well at box office

Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' crosses ₹100cr mark in just 5 days

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 26, 2026
10:05 am
What's the story

The Telugu action drama Irumudi, starring Ravi Teja, has seen a minor dip in its box office collections on the fifth day of its release. Despite this, the film continued to earn over ₹12 crore on its first Tuesday. Per Sacnilk, Irumudi raked in an estimated India net collection of ₹12.2 crore on Day 5, taking its total India net collection to ₹75.05 crore and gross collection to ₹87.05 crore. It further crossed the ₹100 crore (gross) milestone worldwide.

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Looking at 'Irumudi' in numbers

On Tuesday, Irumudi was screened in 3,292 shows with an overall occupancy of 62.3%.

The Telugu version contributed ₹12.17 crore from 3,184 shows, while the Tamil version added ₹3 lakh from 108 shows.

Telugu screenings had an overall occupancy of 64% while Tamil screenings recorded a lower occupancy of 13%.

Global earnings

International earnings and total gross collection

Irumudi also made ₹1.5 crore from international territories on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹16.5 crore.

With domestic earnings included, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at a whopping ₹103.55 crore.

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Critical reception

Mixed reviews for 'Irumudi'

Despite the film's commercial success, it has received mixed reviews from critics.

However, that is hardly proving to be a deterrent in its box office journey.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Swasika Vijay, Ajay Ghosh, and Saikumar Pudipeddi.

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