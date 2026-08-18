Ravi Teja-Priya Bhavani Shankar's 'Irumudi' gets U/A rating
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the upcoming film Irumudi, starring Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar, for release with a U/A certificate. The production house behind the film, Mythri Movie Makers, took to X on Tuesday to confirm this development. "Get ready to book your tickets for the emotional family thriller," they wrote.
Production progress
'Irumudi' is Shiva Nirvana's directorial
Teja had started dubbing for his portions in the film last month.
The makers had shared a video from a dubbing studio where he was seen delivering the impactful dialogue, "I've only one daughter, and her name is Manamma."
Baby Nakshathra and director Shiva Nirvana were also part of the video.
Meanwhile, music director GV Prakash Kumar has started working on the re-recording for Irumudi.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
#Irumudi certified U/A— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 18, 2026
Get ready to book your tickets for the emotional family thriller ❤️🔥#Irumudi In Cinemas from August 21st, 2026.#IRUMUDI / #IRUMUDIKATTUpic.twitter.com/5NDVvwQoT9
Film details
The film will be released on August 21
The title Irumudi holds great spiritual significance as it symbolizes a devotee's sacred offering and surrender to Lord Ayyappa.
This is Teja's 77th film, which was previously referred to as #RT77 before being titled Irumudi.
Meanwhile, the movie is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 21.