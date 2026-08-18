Ravi Teja-Priya Bhavani Shankar's 'Irumudi' gets U/A rating

Teja had started dubbing for his portions in the film last month.

The makers had shared a video from a dubbing studio where he was seen delivering the impactful dialogue, "I've only one daughter, and her name is Manamma."

Baby Nakshathra and director Shiva Nirvana were also part of the video.

Meanwhile, music director GV Prakash Kumar has started working on the re-recording for Irumudi.