Ravi Teja's 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' is now on streaming Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

The Telugu comedy-drama Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, starring Ravi Teja as a winery owner on a quirky mission in Spain, is now available to stream.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the film first hit theaters on January 13 for Sankranti and brings together romance, laughs, and a bit of travel adventure.