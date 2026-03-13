Ravi Teja's 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' is now on streaming
Entertainment
The Telugu comedy-drama Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, starring Ravi Teja as a winery owner on a quirky mission in Spain, is now available to stream.
Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the film first hit theaters on January 13 for Sankranti and brings together romance, laughs, and a bit of travel adventure.
Where to watch the film
You can now catch the movie on Zee5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
It's also accessible with an OTTplay Premium subscription if you want more options.
Cast and crew details
Alongside Ravi Teja and Ashika Ranganath, the cast features Vennela Kishore, Satya, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, and more.
The film runs for 142 minutes with music by Bheems Ceciroleo, perfect for your next movie night if you're up for some lighthearted fun.