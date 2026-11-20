'Like elder brother': Ravie Dubey on bond with Ranbir Kapoor
What's the story
Actor Ravie Dubey, who recently starred in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, has spoken about his working experience with co-star Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with Zoom, the actor revealed that he considers Kapoor as his "elder brother." The film features Kapoor as Lord Rama and Dubey as Lord Lakshman.
Actor's respect
'I respected him as the most nuanced actor'
Dubey shared that even before working with Kapoor, he had immense respect for him as an actor.
He said, "Even before I worked with Ranbir bhai, I respected him as the most nuanced actor of the present day."
"I'd heard so much about his work ethic and his discipline. Then I got to work alongside him and see it for myself, day after day."
On-screen chemistry
Dubey on his bond with Kapoor
Dubey further added that his admiration for Kapoor only increased as they worked together.
He said, "I regard him as an elder brother in my own life."
"A lot of the ease we had with each other came from genuine respect. There was a sincerity in the way we related to each other off camera, and I hope some of that is what people felt when they watched Shri Ram and Shri Lakshman together."
Actor's response
His reaction to 'Ramayana's success
Dubey also shared his reaction to the overwhelming response for Ramayana. He admitted that he has never experienced this much love in his 25-year career.
"I think Sargun [Mehta] is feeling enough for both of us."
"There's a sparkle in her eyes when she tells me about something she's seen or read and I'm taking in more of what's happening through her eyes than through my own," he said.
The second part of the epic will premiere on Diwali 2028.