Ravipudi sets multi-starrer with Daggubati Kalyanram, Shetty and Suresh eyed
Entertainment
Director Anil Ravipudi is gearing up for a big multi-starrer, with Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyanram already on board.
Buzz is, Krithi Shetty and Keerthy Suresh might join the cast too, making it a fresh pairing for Shetty-Kalyanram, while Keerthy Suresh is reportedly being considered opposite Venkatesh.
Ravipudi film starts filming June 2026
Filming kicks off in June 2026, right after Venkatesh wraps Aadarsha Kutumbam.
This project reunites Kalyanram with Ravipudi after more than a decade since Pataas, and marks the fifth time Venkatesh teams up with the director—a duo known for box office hits.
With fresh casting and proven partnerships, this film could make some serious waves in Telugu cinema.