Ravipudi sets multi-starrer with Daggubati Kalyanram, Shetty and Suresh eyed

Ravipudi film starts filming June 2026

Filming kicks off in June 2026, right after Venkatesh wraps Aadarsha Kutumbam.

This project reunites Kalyanram with Ravipudi after more than a decade since Pataas, and marks the fifth time Venkatesh teams up with the director—a duo known for box office hits.

With fresh casting and proven partnerships, this film could make some serious waves in Telugu cinema.