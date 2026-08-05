Rawal urges boycott of Kapoor's 'Ramayana' over beef comment
Actress Nikita Rawal wants people to boycott Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film < em>Ramayana, where he plays Lord Ram.
Her call comes after Kapoor's comment about eating beef, which she feels clashes with the cultural respect expected from someone playing such a revered role.
In a recent interview, Rawal questioned his casting and said he should apologize.
'Ramayana: Part 1' directed by Tiwari
Rawal urged fans to share their views online using #BoycottRanbirKapoor, and said, "Aur agar usko lagta hai zara sa bhi ki use galati hui hai, iss character ke Pehle ya baad mein jo logon ko ahat pahunchi hai unse maafi mange aur keh de ki galti hui."
Ramayana: Part 1 is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravan. The movie drops this Diwali (2026), with a second part set for Diwali 2027.