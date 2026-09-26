Raza Murad slams Bollywood stars for skipping Mushtaq Khan's funeral
What's the story
Veteran actor Raza Murad has criticized Bollywood celebrities for not attending the funeral of actor Mushtaq Khan (75), who passed away on September 24 due to cancer. In an Instagram video, Murad expressed his disappointment over the absence of stars at Khan's last rites, saying "koi bada chehra nahi aaya." He lamented that no one from the industry could spare even 50 minutes to pay their respects.
Industry respect
'Na unhone kisi ki chamcha giri ki'
Murad further spoke about Khan's contribution to the film industry.
"Na unhone kisi ki chamcha giri ki, voh bas apne kaam ke balboote pe yahan tak phouche hai."
Taking a sharp dig at the A-listers, Murad added, "Agar kisi udyogpati ke bete ki shaadi hoti to ye stars na sirf wahan shirkat karte balki waiters ki tarah mehmanon ko serve bhi karte."
He also reminded everyone that money and fame are not permanent; hence, humility is essential.
Funeral information
Khan's son urged fans to celebrate actor's work
The funeral prayer was held at Yari Road Cemetery.
Khan's son, Mohsin Khan, has urged fans to celebrate his father's life instead of mourning, saying his memories and work will always stay with them.
Notably, Khan's business partner recently revealed that the actor had previously been diagnosed with lung cancer but had recovered after treatment.
Unfortunately, the cancer returned earlier this month, leading to Khan's hospitalization.
Career highlights
Khan's work and career
Khan, who is best remembered for his role in Welcome (2007), also starred in Gadar, Jaat, and Stree 2.
He also essayed pivotal roles in classics such as Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Sadak.
He was also a part of several television shows such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Adaalat, and Chamatkar.