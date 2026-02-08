The film is directed by Sukumar

'RC 17' 1st look dropping on Ram Charan's birthday?

By Isha Sharma 04:45 pm Feb 08, 202604:45 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated film RC17, starring Ram Charan and directed by Pushpa fame Sukumar, is generating immense buzz. According to a report by 123Telugu, the team may release a first-look glimpse of the movie on Charan's birthday (March 27). The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.