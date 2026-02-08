'RC 17' 1st look dropping on Ram Charan's birthday?
What's the story
The much-anticipated film RC17, starring Ram Charan and directed by Pushpa fame Sukumar, is generating immense buzz. According to a report by 123Telugu, the team may release a first-look glimpse of the movie on Charan's birthday (March 27). The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
Film details
More about 'RC17'
RC17 is expected to be a big-budget venture and will present Charan in a gritty, intense avatar. Charan and Sukumar previously collaborated on the blockbuster Rangasthalam, released in 2018. The film was a major success and solidified their status as a successful director-actor duo.
Schedule update
Meanwhile, update on Charan's 'Peddi'
Meanwhile, Charan's rural sports drama Peddi has been postponed to April 30, 2026. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu in important roles.