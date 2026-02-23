Neeraj Pandey to direct RD Burman biopic?

A biopic on legendary Indian musician R.D. Burman is in the works, with acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey at the helm, reported Variety India. Known for his acclaimed thrillers like A Wednesday, Special 26, and Baby, this will mark Pandey's return to the biographical genre after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Production progress The casting process is underway Although Pandey hasn't confirmed the film yet, sources told the outlet that he has finished scripting and has also completed a recce in Scotland and Budapest. The casting process is also underway, with discussions being held with a top actor who has previously starred in a critically acclaimed Hindi biopic, added the report.

Musical genius Who was Burman? Fondly remembered as Pancham Da, Burman is hailed as one of the greatest composers ever in Indian cinema history. He was a maverick music composer who broke all the rules of his time and was a trailblazer who fused Western rock and jazz with Indian classical music. His career spanned from the 1960s to the 1990s, during which he composed music for over a staggering 300 films.

