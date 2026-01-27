The horror sequel is coming in March

'Ready or Not 2' to release earlier than expected

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:51 am Jan 27, 202610:51 am

What's the story

Searchlight Pictures has decided to move up the release date of its upcoming horror sequel, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, from March 27, 2026, to March 20, 2026. The new date comes just after the film's world premiere at SXSW. While no set premiere date is out yet, the festival will take place from March 12-18 in Austin.