'Ready or Not 2' to release earlier than expected
What's the story
Searchlight Pictures has decided to move up the release date of its upcoming horror sequel, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, from March 27, 2026, to March 20, 2026. The new date comes just after the film's world premiere at SXSW. While no set premiere date is out yet, the festival will take place from March 12-18 in Austin.
Release strategy
'Ready or Not 2' faces competition from other films
The new release date of Ready or Not 2 will put it in direct competition with Amazon MGM Studios's Project Hail Mary and IFC's Forbidden Fruits. Earlier, it was advanced to March 27 from its April 10 release date. The decision to move up the release date even further indicates a strong belief in the sequel's potential to attract audiences during the pre-Easter frame.
Calendar adjustments
Disney also made changes to its 2026-27 release calendar
In addition to the changes for Ready or Not 2, Disney has also made adjustments to its release calendar for 2026 and 2027. Ridley Scott's sci-fi thriller The Dog Stars, starring Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce, Margaret Qualley, and Benedict Wong, has been moved from March 27, 2027, to August 28, 2026. Pixar's Italian film Gatto has been moved up from June 18, 2027, to March 5, 2027.