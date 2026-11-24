'Real Kashmir Football Club' loses International Emmy to 'Carême'
What's the story
The 2026 International Emmy Awards were held in New York on November 23 (local time). SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club was nominated for Best Drama Series but lost to Carême, a French production by Apple TV. Other contenders in this category included A Thousand Blows (UK) and Menem (Argentina).
Show details
More about 'Real Kashmir Football Club'
Real Kashmir Football Club, which premiered on SonyLIV in December 2025, is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai.
The show is inspired by the true story of Real Kashmir FC, the first professional football club from Jammu and Kashmir.
The series stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles.
Actor reactions
Kaul's pride in his work
Kaul previously expressed pride in his work on Real Kashmir Football Club.
He told SCREEN, "Real Kashmir Football Club is one of my favorite works. I always thought this series deserves much, much more."
Ayyub also shared similar sentiments about the show and its reception among viewers.
Actor's hesitation
Ayyub's initial hesitation to join the show
Ayyub revealed his initial hesitation to join the show, fearing it would delve into politics due to its Kashmir setting.
He told NDTV, "I was a bit reluctant initially when I found out the series was set in Kashmir, thinking it would come down to it (politics) eventually."
Despite this, he eventually joined the project and expressed satisfaction with its reception among viewers.
Other winners
Take a look at major winners at International Emmys 2026
The 2026 edition of the awards featured 64 nominees across 16 categories from 22 countries.
Division Palermo won Best Comedy Series, while Bobby Schofield bagged Best Actor for Unforgivable.
Mona Mina Leon won Best Actress for Holy Sh!t, Prisoner 951 won Best TV Movie/Mini-Series, and Best Telenovela went to Leyla.
The Talented Mr. F won in the Arts Programming category, and Best Documentary went to Louis Theroux: The Settlers.
Dexter Procter the Ten Year Old Doctor won Kids: Live-Action.
More winners
Here are the other winners
The Class of 2000 took home Short-Form Series, Educating Yorkshire 2 clinched Non-Scripted Entertainment, and Sky News: The World: 24 Hours in the Kill Zone bagged Best News.
Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War swept the Current Affairs category, while The Philipstown Wirecar Grand Prix won Best Sports Documentary.
The Scarecrows' Wedding won Kids: Animation, and Kids: Factual went to Horrible Science.
Gerhard Zeiler and Bela Bajaria were honored with the Directorate Award and Founders Award, respectively.