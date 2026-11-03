'Harry Potter' film turns 25: Real places fans can visit
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Even though the beloved film Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will turn 25 this month, fans are still enamored with its iconic locations. From a steam train crossing a massive stone viaduct to students embarking on an adventure in the Scottish Highlands, some filming sites continue to attract visitors. To celebrate this milestone, Rail Europe has curated five must-visit spots across the UK for die-hard fans. Here are all of them.
Location #1
King's Cross station, London
Kickstart your Harry Potter journey at London's King's Cross station, the gateway to the Hogwarts Express.
Here, you can find a trolley embedded in a wall, a popular photo spot for fans. Don't miss out on visiting The Harry Potter Shop nearby!
For an in-depth look into the making of the films, fans can head over to Warner Bros. Studio Tour London in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.
Location #2
Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scottish Highlands
Next up is the Glenfinnan Viaduct in the Scottish Highlands, a location synonymous with the Harry Potter films.
The sweeping railway bridge was featured in scenes with the Hogwarts Express, traversing its 21 arches against a stunning mountain backdrop.
You can either view this breathtaking site from nearby viewpoints or take a train ride over it!
Location #3
Durham Cathedral, Durham
Durham Cathedral played a significant role in the early Harry Potter films.
Its Norman architecture and stone cloisters were featured in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, including the memorable scene where Harry releases Hedwig.
The cathedral's Chapter House also served as Professor McGonagall's classroom.
Visitors can explore its architecture, stroll along the River Wear, and discover Durham's historic city center.
Location #4
Oxford, Oxfordshire
Oxford's historic university buildings were used as settings for Hogwarts in the films.
The Bodleian Library's Divinity School served as the school infirmary, while Duke Humfrey's Library was transformed into Hogwarts's library.
Christ Church's architecture and staircase also made an appearance!
Beyond its movie connections, Oxford boasts centuries-old colleges, museums, and bookshops that are worth exploring.
It's easily accessible from London with direct trains taking around 45 minutes.
Location #5
Goathland railway station, North Yorkshire
Last but not least, Goathland railway station in North Yorkshire stood in for Hogsmeade station in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.
It's where the Hogwarts Express arrives with its young passengers, bringing the fictional village to life on screen.
The station is part of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, a heritage railway that traverses moorland countryside.
Its vintage platforms and buildings are reminiscent of what you see in the film!