Rebel Wilson texts allege $110K smear campaign against producer
What's the story
New court documents reveal a text conversation between crisis publicist Melissa Nathan and actor Rebel Wilson, in which Nathan quoted a whopping $1,10,000 for an "untraceable site." This revelation comes amid Wilson's ongoing legal battle with film producer Amanda Ghost. The messages were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday as part of Ghost's lawsuit against Wilson and others, per PEOPLE.
Text exchange
The text exchange between Nathan and Wilson
The text exchange, dated August 5, 2024, began with Nathan asking Wilson if she was on Signal. To this, Wilson replied no.
Nathan then detailed the cost of an "untraceable site," which would include a "satellite, ghost server, ghost hosting," and more for three months.
Wilson seemingly questioned the price by asking if it was only $110 in total.
Price clarification
Wilson was unsure about the messages
Nathan then clarified, "110,000. Sorry! Huge difference."
This exchange became a key point in Wilson's deposition last month.
When shown the messages, Wilson said she was unsure what an "untraceable site" meant and didn't recall sending or receiving those texts.
However, she admitted it was possible that she did send or receive them.
Legal response
'One-sided and thus incomplete,' said Wilson's attorney
Wilson's attorney, Allyson Thompson, criticized the latest filing by Ghost. She said it was "one-sided and thus incomplete."
Thompson added that the case involves thousands of documents and a large number of witnesses, limiting their ability to comment on the allegations.
Wilson had previously testified that she never paid for a website.
Legal proceedings
Ghost is seeking invoices and payment records from Nathan, TAG
Ghost is now seeking Wilson's invoices and payment records from Nathan and her public relations company, The Agency Group (TAG) PR.
This is to investigate whether the $1,10,000 amount was paid and, if so, to whom.
The filing states that this amount would have been separate from the regular monthly charges TAG billed Wilson.
Nathan and TAG have agreed to search for nonprivileged invoices and payment records concerning amounts Wilson paid them.
Case history
Case alleged members of Wilson's crisis PR team discussed websites
The latest development comes after evidence was presented in an Australian proceeding involving Ghost and Wilson.
The case alleged that members of Wilson's crisis PR team discussed plans to create websites targeting Ghost.
In one recording, digital strategist Jed Wallace reportedly outlined a strategy for publishing damaging claims about the producer.
Ghost has claimed these websites were part of an effort to damage her reputation amid the legal dispute surrounding The Deb.