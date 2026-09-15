'Widow's Bay' breaks Emmy comedy record with 14 wins
What's the story
The Apple TV comedy series, Widow's Bay, has made history by winning a record-breaking 14 awards at the 2026 Primetime Emmys. This is the highest number of wins for any comedy series in a single year. The show beat last year's record-holder, The Studio, which won 13 awards and The Bear with 11 in 2024. Widow's Bay is about a group of quirky individuals living on a haunted island in Massachusetts.
Wins
'Widow's Bay' won these awards
During Monday night's ceremony, Widow's Bay won Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Matthew Rhys, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Stephen Root, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Kate O'Flynn.
Other honors include Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Hiro Murai) and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Katie Dippold).
Acceptance speech
Creator Dippold's acceptance speech
Dippold, the creator of Widow's Bay, thanked her mother for making Halloween fun during her acceptance speech.
She also expressed gratitude to the cast and creatives and Apple for allowing them to create such an unconventional show.
Dippold humorously also mentioned "the evil entity on the island that trusted us with its story."
The series stars Rhys as Mayor Tom Loftis and O'Flynn as Patricia.
Emmy showdown
'Hacks' loses to 'Widow's Bay'
The Comedy Series category was highly competitive, with Widow's Bay and HBO Max's hit show Hacks vying for the top spot. Despite being in its fifth and final season, Hacks couldn't clinch the award.
Widow's Bay had 19 nominations overall and won eight awards at last weekend's Emmy Awards ceremonies, the Creative Arts Emmys.
These included Betty Gilpin for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Casting, Cinematography, Production Design, Music Composition and Supervision, and Sound Editing and Mixing.
Future plans
Second season of 'Widow's Bay' confirmed
Widow's Bay has been renewed for a second season. The writers' room for the upcoming season is already underway.
The show is known for its unique premise and quirky characters. The first season comprises ten episodes.
It features music by David Fleming and also stars Kingston Rumi Southwick and Dale Dickey.