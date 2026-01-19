'Red, White & Royal Wedding' is now officially in production

The sequel to the hit gay romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue has officially begun production. The film's makers announced the news on social media on Monday, sharing a short clip of the lead actors Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez back on set. They will reprise their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz respectively in this sequel titled Red, White & Royal Wedding.

Production details 'Red, White & Royal Wedding' sequel production underway The 17-second clip shared by the makers shows Perez and Galitzine in pajamas, with scenes from a bedroom scene interspersed. In the video, Perez humorously mentions that they are on set for Bea's wedding, referring to Prince Henry's sister. Galitzine adds that they just wanted to clarify this point. Despite their playful banter in the video, it is widely speculated that the sequel will revolve around Alex and Henry's wedding, too!

Director's role Jamie Babbit to direct 'Red, White & Royal Wedding' The sequel will be directed by Jamie Babbit, known for her work on the cult classic But I'm a Cheerleader and episodes of Only Murders in the Building. The script for Red, White & Royal Wedding is penned by Gemma Burgess (My Lady Jane), Matthew Lopez (the first film's director), and Casey McQuiston, author of the bestselling 2019 novel that inspired this franchise.

