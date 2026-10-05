Reeves pauses 'The Batman Part II' production over family issue
Entertainment
Production on The Batman Part II has been put on hold so writer-director Matt Reeves can handle a personal family issue.
Filming had already been going for over three months, and a Warner Bros. statement says, "Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon."
Pattinson led sequel now targeting 2028
The sequel, starring Robert Pattinson, with Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell, was originally set for October 2025 but is now aiming for a February 18, 2028 release, though that could change again after this pause.
The film follows up the earlier movie, so fans are definitely watching to see when Gotham's next chapter arrives.