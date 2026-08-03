'Absolutely nothing': Siddharth reveals he isn't getting Bollywood offers
What's the story
Siddharth, who made his Hindi film debut with Rang De Basanti (2006), has revealed that he hasn't been receiving suitable offers from Bollywood. The actor, who is married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari, said he can only choose from the projects offered to him, and meaningful opportunities in Bollywood have been missing. "I can only say yes or no to something that's offered to me," he told News18.
Career insights
No offers from Bollywood, but he's not disappointed
Siddharth said, "I'm not offered anything here. Absolutely nothing! In the kind of work that I would like to do, I'm absolutely not offered anything."
Despite this, he doesn't view the situation with disappointment and believes every opportunity arrives at the right time.
"I never went and asked for these roles. Someone somewhere really likes me. That's why I can't complain. I'm happy to say no to things or even wait for a decade...for a project like Operation Safed Sagar."
Role reflections
On waiting for the right project
Siddharth reflected on his career and said, "20 years ago, I got cast as Bhagat Singh and Karan Singhania in Rang De Basanti. 20 years later, I get cast as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in Operation Safed Sagar."
"I must have done something somewhere that the universe keeps picking me to give me this kind of stuff."
Work-life balance
Prioritizing family time over constant work
Siddharth also shared that he deliberately avoids working throughout the year because spending time with his family is a priority.
"I like being with my family and my wife for as much as I can. It's about choosing one thing over the other."
He said he is open to working in different film industries and is willing to go wherever interesting opportunities take him.
His Hindi projects include Striker, Chashme Baddoor, and Escaype Live, among others.
Career highlight
His experience with 'Operation Safed Sagar'
Siddharth described Operation Safed Sagar as one of the most important experiences of his life.
He thanked the filmmakers for thinking of him after such a long gap in Hindi cinema and said he prefers to look at the opportunity positively.
"I keep telling the makers of Operation Safed Sagar, 'Thank god, you guys thought of me.'"
The show will premiere on Netflix on August 7.