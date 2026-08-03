'Absolutely nothing': Siddharth reveals he isn't getting Bollywood offers

Siddharth said, "I'm not offered anything here. Absolutely nothing! In the kind of work that I would like to do, I'm absolutely not offered anything."

Despite this, he doesn't view the situation with disappointment and believes every opportunity arrives at the right time.

"I never went and asked for these roles. Someone somewhere really likes me. That's why I can't complain. I'm happy to say no to things or even wait for a decade...for a project like Operation Safed Sagar."