'Phantasm' actor Reggie Bannister dies at 80
What's the story
Reggie Bannister, the actor best known for his role in the Phantasm film series, has passed away. He was 80. His wife Gigi confirmed to TMZ that he died on August 9 at their home in Crestline. She revealed that he had been exposed to Agent Orange while serving in the US military during the Vietnam War. The chemical was used to clear jungles and destroy food crops. In addition, he also suffered from Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's disease.
Career highlights
What was Bannister's role in 'Phantasm'?
Bannister's most notable work was in the 1979 supernatural horror film Phantasm, directed and written by Don Coscarelli.
He played Reggie, a family friend who investigates strange happenings at a local funeral home with Mike, his older brother Jody, and teenage friend Mike.
The film spawned four sequels, all of which featured Bannister reprising his iconic role.
Other works
His other notable works
Apart from the Phantasm series, Bannister had a diverse career in Hollywood.
His other notable credits include Silent Night, Deadline Night 4: Initiation (1990), The Demolitionist (1995), Wishmaster (1997), Bubba Ho-Tep (2002), Cemetery Gates (2004), The Mangler Reborn (2005), Last Rites (2006), The Rage (2007), and many more.
His last credited role was in the 2017 film Bonejangles.