Rehan, accused in Shroff car shooting, was trapped, says mother
Rehan, one of the men accused of shooting at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car, was "He was trapped. He had no knowledge of this. Someone took him from here and trapped him there." according to his mother.
She says he left his studies a few months ago because of poverty, was learning to weld in Gurugram, and was then a man from Bihar promised him a job with his brother and said he could earn ₹2 lakh, only to end up caught in a crime he didn't expect.
Arrests in Kota over Shroff shooting
Rehan and two others were arrested on Monday in Kota after the shooting incident in Mumbai's Juhu area.
All three are facing attempted murder charges and are being held by police before they're moved to Mumbai for further investigation.
Rehan's mother is now asking for a full probe into how her son got pulled into this situation.