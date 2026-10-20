Rehan, accused in Shroff car shooting, was trapped, says mother

Rehan, one of the men accused of shooting at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car, was "He was trapped. He had no knowledge of this. Someone took him from here and trapped him there." according to his mother.

She says he left his studies a few months ago because of poverty, was learning to weld in Gurugram, and was then a man from Bihar promised him a job with his brother and said he could earn ₹2 lakh, only to end up caught in a crime he didn't expect.