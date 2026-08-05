Kareena-Bhansali bury hatchet? Actor in talks for director's next
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who have had a tumultuous relationship since the early 2000s, are reportedly considering a collaboration. The two were last in the news when Kapoor Khan auditioned for Bhansali's Devdas but lost out to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Now, nearly 25 years later, they might work together on an upcoming project starring Dhanush.
Role details
Bhansali keen to cast Kapoor Khan
Bhansali approached Kapoor Khan for a pivotal role in his upcoming film, as per Bollywood Hungama.
The project, which is yet to be titled, features a strong female character who will share the screen with Dhanush.
Sources say that Bhansali is eager to cast Kapoor Khan in this role.
However, the actor is yet to make a decision as discussions over remuneration and other contractual obligations are still ongoing.
Production details
Film is reportedly a mythological saga set in the jungle
The film, which is being produced by Bhansali, is an ambitious jungle-set saga with mythological roots.
While the plot and characters remain under wraps, it is said to revolve around an elephant and will be mounted on a grand scale.
Tamil filmmaker PS Mithran, known for Irumbu Thirai, Hero, and Sardar, has been roped in to direct the project.
The film's writing stage is currently underway, with pre-production set to begin in November.
Career updates
Meanwhile, here's what Kapoor Khan is up to
If the collaboration goes through, it will be Kapoor Khan's first project with Bhansali, thus ending their long-standing supposed feud.
She was also in talks with Raj & DK for an upcoming Salman Khan film, but those discussions have not progressed further.
Meanwhile, Bhansali is gearing up to unveil the first official look of his period romantic drama Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, which is scheduled to hit cinemas in 2027.