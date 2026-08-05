Kareena-Bhansali bury hatchet? Actor in talks for director's next

Bhansali approached Kapoor Khan for a pivotal role in his upcoming film, as per Bollywood Hungama.

The project, which is yet to be titled, features a strong female character who will share the screen with Dhanush.

Sources say that Bhansali is eager to cast Kapoor Khan in this role.

However, the actor is yet to make a decision as discussions over remuneration and other contractual obligations are still ongoing.