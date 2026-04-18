Ayushmann's 'Pati Patni Aur...' gets release date, first look

The first look of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, shows Khurrana trapped in a net alongside a tiger in a jungle, with three unseen individuals, presumably Khan, Singh, and Gabbi, holding the net. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the 2019 original film starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday .

AYUSHMANN - SARA - WAMIQA - RAKUL: 'PATI PATNI AUR WOH DO' FIRST LOOK OUT – 15 MAY 2026 RELEASE... Welcome to the world of #PrajapatiPandey ... The first look of #PatiPatniAurWohDo , starring #AyushmannKhuranna , #SaraAliKhan , #WamiqaGabbi , and #RakulPreetSingh , has been unveiled.… pic.twitter.com/DGUgSxOUO2

Collaboration

Collaboration between Zee Studios and T-Series

Bollywood Hungama recently reported that Zee Studios has come on board to distribute the film. A source told the outlet, "This marks the first time Zee will be involved in the release of a T-Series film." The insider also added that the teaser for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is expected to drop within a week.