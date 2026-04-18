LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Ayushmann's 'Pati Patni Aur...' gets release date, first look
Ayushmann's 'Pati Patni Aur...' gets release date, first look
The film is a spiritual sequel

Ayushmann's 'Pati Patni Aur...' gets release date, first look

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 18, 2026
03:05 pm
What's the story

The much-awaited comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh﻿, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, will release on May 15. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film is jointly produced by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar and BR Studios's Renu Ravi Chopra. Juno Chopra is serving as the creative producer.

Poster reveal

First look of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

The first look of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, shows Khurrana trapped in a net alongside a tiger in a jungle, with three unseen individuals, presumably Khan, Singh, and Gabbi, holding the net. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the 2019 original film starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Twitter Post

See the announcement here

Advertisement

Collaboration

Collaboration between Zee Studios and T-Series

Bollywood Hungama recently reported that Zee Studios has come on board to distribute the film. A source told the outlet, "This marks the first time Zee will be involved in the release of a T-Series film." The insider also added that the teaser for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is expected to drop within a week.

Advertisement