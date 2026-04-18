Ayushmann's 'Pati Patni Aur...' gets release date, first look
What's the story
The much-awaited comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, will release on May 15. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film is jointly produced by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar and BR Studios's Renu Ravi Chopra. Juno Chopra is serving as the creative producer.
Poster reveal
First look of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'
The first look of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, shows Khurrana trapped in a net alongside a tiger in a jungle, with three unseen individuals, presumably Khan, Singh, and Gabbi, holding the net. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the 2019 original film starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
AYUSHMANN - SARA - WAMIQA - RAKUL: 'PATI PATNI AUR WOH DO' FIRST LOOK OUT – 15 MAY 2026 RELEASE... Welcome to the world of #PrajapatiPandey... The first look of #PatiPatniAurWohDo, starring #AyushmannKhuranna, #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi, and #RakulPreetSingh, has been unveiled.… pic.twitter.com/DGUgSxOUO2— taran adarsh
(@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2026
Collaboration
Collaboration between Zee Studios and T-Series
Bollywood Hungama recently reported that Zee Studios has come on board to distribute the film. A source told the outlet, "This marks the first time Zee will be involved in the release of a T-Series film." The insider also added that the teaser for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is expected to drop within a week.