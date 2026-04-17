Zee Studios, T-Series team up to release 'Pati Patni Aur...'
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Zee Studios has joined hands with T-Series for the distribution of their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Bollywood Hungama reported, "This marks the first time Zee will be involved in the release of a T-Series film." "It has already become a major talking point in the industry and trade circles." "It also shows how new and surprising collaborations can emerge in the film business depending on the circumstances."
Film details
'The upcoming posters and assets...'
A source told the portal, "The upcoming posters and assets of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do are expected to carry the logo of Zee Studios." The movie is set to hit theaters on May 15. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is helmed by Mudassar Aziz, who also directed Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), featuring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar.
Teaser release
Teaser of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh...' to be out soon
Sources also revealed that a teaser for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is likely to be released within a week. The film was earlier slated for a March 4 release on Holi but was later pushed to May 15. It is jointly produced by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar and BR Studios's Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra overseeing creative production.