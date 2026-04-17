Zee Studios, T-Series join hands for distribution

Zee Studios, T-Series team up to release 'Pati Patni Aur...'

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:18 pm Apr 17, 202605:18 pm

What's the story

In a surprising turn of events, Zee Studios has joined hands with T-Series for the distribution of their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Bollywood Hungama reported, "This marks the first time Zee will be involved in the release of a T-Series film." "It has already become a major talking point in the industry and trade circles." "It also shows how new and surprising collaborations can emerge in the film business depending on the circumstances."