Prabhas's 'Fauzi': Producer shuts down delay rumors, confirms release date
What's the story
The release date of Prabhas's upcoming film Fauzi has been confirmed by producer Ravi Shankar. The pan-Indian romantic war action drama will be released on December 3, 2026, as previously announced. There had been speculation that the film might not meet its scheduled release date, but Shankar dismissed these rumors and assured fans that Fauzi is on track for its planned premiere.
Film details
Cast and crew of 'Fauzi'
Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, will also be the Telugu debut of Imanvi.
The film is reportedly made on a budget exceeding ₹700 crore and features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jayaprada, among others, in pivotal roles.
Vishal Chandrasekhar is composing the music for this much-anticipated project.
Upcoming movies
Prabhas's packed lineup of projects
Prabhas has a packed calendar with several big-budget films.
His upcoming slate also includes Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, the sequel to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, and Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part 2.
He was last seen in The Raja Saab.