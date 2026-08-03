Prabhas's 'Fauzi': Producer shuts down delay rumors, confirms release date

Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, will also be the Telugu debut of Imanvi.

The film is reportedly made on a budget exceeding ₹700 crore and features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jayaprada, among others, in pivotal roles.

Vishal Chandrasekhar is composing the music for this much-anticipated project.