'Kaali Kheti': Jackie Shroff-Sharad Kelkar's rural horror gets new date
What's the story
The release of the highly anticipated rural horror film Kaali Kheti, starring Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, has been pushed from its original date of October 23. The film will now hit theaters on November 20, 2026. The announcement was made by the makers on Wednesday along with new character posters featuring Shroff and Kelkar.
Film's theme
What is 'Kaali Kheti' all about?
Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, Kaali Kheti is a film that delves into themes of family, legacy, and buried truths against a rural backdrop.
The film is produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio.
The newly released posters give us new looks at Shroff and Kelkar's characters while keeping their role in the central mystery under wraps.
Supporting cast
Cast and characters of the film
Apart from Shroff and Kelkar, Kaali Kheti also stars Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, and Shaji Choudhary in key roles.
The film's plot seems to center on secrets hidden within the rural landscape, but not much has been revealed about the storyline so far.
Now, it has managed to secure a relatively less crowded release window and will enjoy a safe distance from the Ramayana release in early November.