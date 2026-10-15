Released 911 audio details frantic Panettiere rescue in South Carolina
A newly released 911 call captures the tense efforts to help actor Hayden Panettiere after she was found unresponsive in her South Carolina apartment on August 16.
Zach Hickerson, brother of her boyfriend Brian, called for help and struggled through CPR instructions, saying at one point, "Oh, god, oh, my god -- you do like CPR or something?"
Sadly, despite their efforts, Panettiere was pronounced dead soon after.
Officials: Panettiere died of accidental overdose
Officials confirmed that Panettiere died of an accidental drug overdose; investigators found fentanyl-laced pills at the scene. Her partner Brian reportedly gave Panettiere Narcan.
The case is still being looked into by local authorities and the DEA.
Panettiere's passing comes after years of personal struggles with addiction and a difficult relationship: topics she wrote about openly in her memoir.