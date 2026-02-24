'Revenge of the Nerds' star Robert Carradine dies by suicide

Robert Carradine, an acclaimed Hollywood actor known for his roles in Revenge of the Nerds and Lizzie McGuire, has died at 71. His family revealed that he died by suicide after a long battle with bipolar disorder. In a statement to Deadline, they expressed their deep sadness and hoped to raise awareness about mental health issues through this tragic incident.

Family statement 'We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul' The Carradine family said, "In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him." "We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby's valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder." They asked for privacy during this difficult time and expressed gratitude for understanding and compassion.

Brother's tribute Keith Carradine spoke about his late brother Keith Carradine, Robert's older brother and fellow actor, also spoke to Deadline. He said, "We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it." "I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul." "He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was."

Family history His mental health issues worsened after this incident Carradine was born in 1954 to actor John Carradine. He had two older half-brothers, David and Bruce, from his father's first marriage, as well as two older brothers, Keith and Christopher. All except Christopher went on to pursue acting careers. Carradine's mental health issues reportedly got triggered after the death of his brother David in 2009. After this, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

