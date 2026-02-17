'Rental Family': Brendan Fraser's comedy-drama arrives on OTT tomorrow
Entertainment
Brendan Fraser is back with Rental Family, a comedy-drama landing on JioHotstar February 18, 2026.
Directed by Hikari, the film follows Fraser as Phillip Vanderploeg, an out-of-luck American actor in Tokyo who starts working for a quirky agency that rents out people to act as family or friends for clients.
Where to watch 'Rental Family?'
Rental Family will stream exclusively in India on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.
Plot and critical reception
Expect a heartfelt look at urban loneliness and real connections, with Fraser taking on everything from fake weddings to stand-in dad gigs.
The movie has already earned praise at film festivals for its original concept and Fraser's performance.