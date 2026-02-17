'Rental Family': Brendan Fraser's comedy-drama arrives on OTT tomorrow Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

Brendan Fraser is back with Rental Family, a comedy-drama landing on JioHotstar February 18, 2026.

Directed by Hikari, the film follows Fraser as Phillip Vanderploeg, an out-of-luck American actor in Tokyo who starts working for a quirky agency that rents out people to act as family or friends for clients.