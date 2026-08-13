Report: 80% of surveyed Indian viewers now prefer microdramas
Microdramas (those quick, snackable episodes) are now the top pick for Indian viewers.
According to a new report, 80% of surveyed viewers/audiences prefer this format, with most spending over 15 minutes a day watching and more than half coming back for more.
Everyday life stories are especially popular, and social media is where most folks discover their next binge.
Microdramas drive 84% brand recall
Microdramas are not just fun: they are reaching a wide range of viewers, including many from higher-income homes.
They are also super effective for brands: the report found microdrama ads get 84% brand recall and spark strong purchase intent.
Experts say this format fits perfectly with our mobile-first habits, making it easier than ever for creators and brands to connect through relatable storytelling.