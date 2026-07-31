Sambhavna Seth helps rescue domestic worker: 'They threatened to kill...'
What's the story
Television actor and content creator Sambhavna Seth has alleged that her house help's sister was held captive in a Navi Mumbai apartment. In a video shared on Thursday night, Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi said the woman was forced to work against her will and threatened with death when she tried to leave. The couple said they decided to speak publicly about the incident to raise awareness and encourage people to report similar cases if they come across them.
Video details
'When Gudiya started crying, we couldn't understand what...'
In the YouTube video, Dwivedi said, "A very big incident has happened with us and it is important for us to talk to you about that incident because we want to make a lot of people aware about it."
He explained that their live-in house help, Gudiya, suddenly broke down two days ago.
"Gudiya is our house help. She lives in our house 24x7. When Gudiya started crying, we couldn't understand what exactly happened," he said.
Allegations
Workload increased for the woman within days
Dwivedi said Gudiya revealed that her elder sister was placed at a home in Kharghar through a domestic help agency.
She had agreed to the job after being told she would only have to care for 13 cats and five dogs, but the workload increased within days.
"They had sweet-talked her initially... After two-three days, they started increasing her work."
They further threatened the woman when she said she'd want to leave.
Distress call
The woman was not given food for 2 days
Seth said she later received a desperate phone call from the woman, who allegedly pleaded for help.
"She cried and asked me to save her... She told me she had vomited four times since morning, she hadn't been given food and hadn't eaten anything for two days," the actress said.
The couple also alleged that representatives from the placement agency initially failed to reach the woman because they were stopped by security guards at the residential society.
Escape
Seth claimed the domestic worker was threatened
Seth then alleged that the domestic worker begged for help because she feared for her life.
"She was just saying, 'Madam, save me somehow. I'm being threatened to kill here.' They told her, 'You try to leave, we will cut you into pieces and throw you away. No one will know,'" Seth claimed.
The couple said members of the placement agency and a woman associated with an NGO who lived in the same housing society eventually rescued the domestic worker.
Police response
The couple also criticized the police's response
The couple also criticized the initial response of the Kharghar Police, alleging that immediate assistance was not provided despite repeated requests.
"The police did not help. If they had helped at that time, the issue wouldn't have escalated so much. Her life could have been lost," Seth alleged.
They later approached Bangur Nagar Police Station in Mumbai, where officers registered an FIR and recorded statements.
Appeal
Seth urged people to remain alert
Concluding the video, Seth urged people to remain alert if they suspect abuse or exploitation in their neighborhood.
"Our sole purpose of making this video is to make people aware. In every society there may be a person or a family troubling others," she said.
The couple also claimed they have substantial evidence against the accused and will consider revealing their identities on social media if such activities continue.
Disclaimer
Allegations yet to be proven in court
These are allegations made by Seth and Dwivedi in their social media video.
The accused individuals have not publicly responded to the claims at the time of writing, and the allegations have not been established in a court of law.
In a follow-up Instagram post on Friday, the couple noted that the woman was molested at the house, too, adding that several animals were being kept within a confined space.