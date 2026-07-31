Sambhavna Seth helps rescue domestic worker: 'They threatened to kill...'

In the YouTube video, Dwivedi said, "A very big incident has happened with us and it is important for us to talk to you about that incident because we want to make a lot of people aware about it."

He explained that their live-in house help, Gudiya, suddenly broke down two days ago.

"Gudiya is our house help. She lives in our house 24x7. When Gudiya started crying, we couldn't understand what exactly happened," he said.