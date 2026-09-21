'Resident Evil' posts 11.3cr in India opening weekend box office

The new Resident Evil movie just pulled off an impressive start in India, earning ₹11.3 crore over its first weekend.

It kicked off with ₹3.1 crore on Friday (including preview shows), saw a solid jump to ₹4.1 crore on Saturday, and matched that again on Sunday.

This puts the film among this year's successful Hollywood releases in India, even though growth could have been higher given the word of mouth.