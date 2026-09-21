'Resident Evil' posts 11.3cr in India opening weekend box office
The new Resident Evil movie just pulled off an impressive start in India, earning ₹11.3 crore over its first weekend.
It kicked off with ₹3.1 crore on Friday (including preview shows), saw a solid jump to ₹4.1 crore on Saturday, and matched that again on Sunday.
This puts the film among this year's successful Hollywood releases in India, even though growth could have been higher given the word of mouth.
'Resident Evil' centers on courier Bryan
This reboot follows Bryan, a medical courier stuck in a viral outbreak at Raccoon City (think major Resident Evil 2 game vibes) as he races to deliver sensitive medical cargo to Raccoon City General Hospital.
Directed by Zach Cregger, the film stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, and Kali Reis in key roles, marking the franchise's second reboot for fans old and new.