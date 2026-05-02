'Resident Evil' reboot directed by Cregger opens September 18 2026

'Resident Evil' trailer teases mutant mayhem

Alongside Abrams, you'll see Zach Cherry as a hospital scientist and Kali Reis as an ex-military character, plus Johnno Wilson and Paul Walter Hauser.

The April trailer teases plenty of mutant mayhem.

After Netflix's series got canceled in 2022, this film, backed by Constantin Film, offers a new start for the franchise with its original plot and diverse cast.