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Zach Cregger reveals 'Resident Evil' trailer at CinemaCon
'Resident Evil' trailer revealed at CinemaCon

Zach Cregger reveals 'Resident Evil' trailer at CinemaCon

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 14, 2026
11:58 am
What's the story

The first look at the upcoming horror film Resident Evil has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a new story set within the iconic video game universe. Directed by Zach Cregger, who previously helmed hits like Barbarian and Weapons, this adaptation stars Austin Abrams in the lead role. The director revealed the first glimpse at CinemaCon. Meanwhile, the Sony film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 18.

Trailer details

What to expect from the upcoming horror film

Variety revealed that the trailer opens with Abrams's character discovering an abandoned house in a snowy landscape, where he desperately searches for a working phone. He calls his girlfriend and apologizes for the earlier disconnection, hinting that they might never speak again. The rest of the trailer is filled with terrifying zombies, including a grotesque, white, bloated monster at the bottom of a sewer.

Franchise evolution

Previous adaptations of 'Resident Evil'

The Resident Evil franchise began as a horror video game in 1996 and has since evolved into a multimedia phenomenon. It has spawned numerous sequels, spin-offs, remakes, and adaptations. The original games were brought to life by writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson in the 2000s and 2010s, with Milla Jovovich leading six live-action films that collectively grossed over $1 billion. Johannes Roberts later attempted to reboot it with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021), but the film underperformed.

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