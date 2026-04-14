Zach Cregger reveals 'Resident Evil' trailer at CinemaCon

Variety revealed that the trailer opens with Abrams's character discovering an abandoned house in a snowy landscape, where he desperately searches for a working phone. He calls his girlfriend and apologizes for the earlier disconnection, hinting that they might never speak again. The rest of the trailer is filled with terrifying zombies, including a grotesque, white, bloated monster at the bottom of a sewer.

Franchise evolution

Previous adaptations of 'Resident Evil'

The Resident Evil franchise began as a horror video game in 1996 and has since evolved into a multimedia phenomenon. It has spawned numerous sequels, spin-offs, remakes, and adaptations. The original games were brought to life by writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson in the 2000s and 2010s, with Milla Jovovich leading six live-action films that collectively grossed over $1 billion. Johannes Roberts later attempted to reboot it with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021), but the film underperformed.