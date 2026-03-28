Reynolds and Momoa 'Animal Friends's delayed to January 22 2027 Entertainment Mar 28, 2026

Bad news for fans: < em>Animal Friends, the much-awaited movie with Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa, won't hit theaters until January 22, 2027.

It was originally set for October 2025, then bumped to May 2026, but has now been pushed back again.

The film also moved from Sony Pictures to Warner Bros.