Reynolds and Momoa 'Animal Friends's delayed to January 22 2027
Entertainment
Bad news for fans: < em>Animal Friends, the much-awaited movie with Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa, won't hit theaters until January 22, 2027.
It was originally set for October 2025, then bumped to May 2026, but has now been pushed back again.
The film also moved from Sony Pictures to Warner Bros.
Atencio directs 'Animal Friends' live-action animation
Directed by Peter Atencio, Animal Friends mixes live-action and animation as two runaway animals go on a wild cross-country adventure while being chased by a quirky DEA agent and a Fish and Wildlife ranger.
The cast is stacked too: Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Addison Rae, Lil Rel Howery, and Ellie Bamber all join the fun.