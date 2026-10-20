Reynolds to wear red at Los Angeles 'Ramayana' Diwali premiere
Entertainment
Ryan Reynolds is set to walk the red carpet in traditional Indian attire at the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend on October 27, 2026.
The event doubles as a Diwali celebration, with everyone, including Reynolds, asked to wear red Indian outfits to celebrate the festival's spirit and cultural roots.
'Ramayana' releases globally November 5 2026
The screening happens at the Academy Museum's David Geffen Theater, with a 3D screening for approximately 945 invited guests.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, this film reimagines Valmiki's classic epic and aims to share Indian culture worldwide when it releases globally on November 5, 2026.