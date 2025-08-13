Next Article
RGV questioned in AP CM, Pawan Kalyan morphed images case
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was questioned by Prakasam district police on Tuesday after he allegedly shared morphed images of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan on social media.
The complaint claims these altered photos hurt the reputations of both leaders and their families.
Varma's questioning to continue till he is cleared
Police said Varma received a questionnaire to help identify who created the images and why.
He was also asked about any past issues with Naidu or Kalyan.
The questioning began around 11am and could last through the day, with officials saying Varma's summons are flexible as they focus on understanding what motivated the posts.