Rhea Chakraborty-Purav Jha lead TVF's youth-centric zombie film
What's the story
Actor Rhea Chakraborty and content creator Purav Jha are set to star in The Viral Fever (TVF)'s upcoming zombie movie, College Fest. A source close to the project confirmed to Variety India that both actors have already completed their portions for the film. "It is a zombie movie produced by TVF, and both actors have already finished shooting their portions," said the source.
Unique concept
'College Fest': A new take on campus stories
The film, College Fest, is a unique blend of the college setting and the zombie genre.
"The project combines the college setting with the zombie genre, making for an interesting departure from the usual campus stories," added the source.
The movie will explore what happens when a mysterious infection turns college students into zombies and how they deal with their actions thereafter.
Debut film
Film to mark debut of Jha
The film will also see YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani in a pivotal role, marking his and Jha's silver screen debuts.
The movie is part of TVF's growing slate of youth-focused stories and adds a supernatural twist to the college setting.
More details about the film, including its release date, are still under wraps.