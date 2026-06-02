'Spectacularly similar': Rhea compares Aryan's jail ordeal to hers

Similar experiences

'It looked a lot like Showik's story...'

Chakraborty said, "When I saw what Aryan was going through, it took me back because it was spectacularly similar." However, she added that it was her brother Showik Chakraborty's experience that she was reminded of the most. "In fact, more than my story, it looked a lot like Showik's story. They also have a resemblance. It was very, very hard to watch." "I did not speak to the media many times, and I still do not do."