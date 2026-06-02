'Spectacularly similar': Rhea compares Aryan's jail ordeal to hers
What's the story
Actor Rhea Chakraborty recently opened up about her 27-day jail experience, calling it a "deeply existential experience." In an interview with Variety India, she said, "The hardest part about being in jail is being in jail." "Just knowing that you are no longer part of society...It really crushes your ego completely. Your self-esteem, too. You question a lot of things." She also compared her ordeal to that of filmmaker Aryan Khan during his drug case.
Similar experiences
'It looked a lot like Showik's story...'
Chakraborty said, "When I saw what Aryan was going through, it took me back because it was spectacularly similar." However, she added that it was her brother Showik Chakraborty's experience that she was reminded of the most. "In fact, more than my story, it looked a lot like Showik's story. They also have a resemblance. It was very, very hard to watch." "I did not speak to the media many times, and I still do not do."
Career revival
Her life after jail
After actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Chakraborty was arrested in a drug-related case and spent 27 days in jail before securing bail. Years later, the CBI filed a closure report, giving her a clean chit in the matter. Since then, she has launched a podcast called Chapter 2. This platform also led to her entrepreneurial venture, Chapter 2 Drip, a clothing brand she co-founded with Showik. The brand is now reportedly valued at around ₹40cr.