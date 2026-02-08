'Was painful': Rhea Chakraborty on acting hiatus after Sushant's death

After a five-year hiatus, actor Rhea Chakraborty is returning to acting with Hansal Mehta's upcoming Netflix series, Family Business. Her break was due to legal battles and public scrutiny following the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput , in June 2020. Speaking about her emotional struggle during this time, Chakraborty revealed that she had to undergo therapy sessions to cope with letting go of her acting dreams.

Career pause Chakraborty on therapy sessions Chakraborty told Hindustan Times, "Letting go of this dream of acting, which I had worked toward for over a decade, took many [therapy sessions]." "I had to stop thinking about it because I couldn't have it...I didn't get acting opportunities." "Hansal sir and the writer asked me what was stopping me. I told them I had left acting, and they said that's all the more reason I should do it...because it does not matter whether I do well or not."

Career highlights Her last mainstream acting project was 'Chehre' Chakraborty's last theatrical release was Chehre (2021), and she later appeared in the reality show Roadies (2023, 2025). She also hosted her podcast Chapter 2 (2024-26). However, these were not mainstream acting opportunities. "I had to pause, with discomfort and pain. Maybe I wouldn't have been ready immediately after what happened anyway, emotionally, mentally or physically," she said.

Emotional journey On painful years and resilience Chakraborty recalled the painful years when no one wanted to work with her. "The years when no one wanted to work with me were excruciatingly painful. God and the universe have given us all resilience; we just have to tap into it." She credited her friends and family for helping her through this difficult time, saying, "Had it not been for my friends and family, I don't think I would have come out of it the way I did."

Support system Gratitude toward female friends Chakraborty expressed her gratitude toward her female friends who stood by her during this difficult phase. "My girl friends have shown me what true friendship is. To be loved for no reason and at the cost of their lives and livelihoods being in trouble is phenomenal," she said. She specifically mentioned singer-actor Shibani Dandekar as "like a sister" who lost brand work for publicly supporting her.