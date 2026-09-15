Rhea Seehorn wins 1st Emmy for 'Pluribus'

Seehorn, emotional during her acceptance speech, thanked the Television Academy and all the members who voted for her. She also congratulated her fellow nominees in the category.

"Sorry, this is me on a beta blocker. It's pretty bad," she said while accepting the award.

She went on to thank Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan and the team for their support during filming.

Other nominees were Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Chase Infiniti (The Testaments), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), and Zendaya (Euphoria).