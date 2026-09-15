Rhea Seehorn wins 1st Emmy for 'Pluribus'
What's the story
Rhea Seehorn, best known for her role in Better Call Saul, has finally won an Emmy Award. She bagged the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 78th Primetime Emmys on Monday night (Tuesday morning in India). The award was for her performance as Carol Sturka in Apple TV's Pluribus. This marks Seehorn's first win after two previous nominations for Better Call Saul and Cooper's Bar.
Speech highlights
Seehorn's emotional acceptance speech
Seehorn, emotional during her acceptance speech, thanked the Television Academy and all the members who voted for her. She also congratulated her fellow nominees in the category.
"Sorry, this is me on a beta blocker. It's pretty bad," she said while accepting the award.
She went on to thank Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan and the team for their support during filming.
Other nominees were Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Chase Infiniti (The Testaments), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), and Zendaya (Euphoria).
Show comparison
'Pluribus' vs 'Better Call Saul'
Pluribus has already surpassed Better Call Saul at the Emmys, with four wins before Monday's ceremony. The show has a total of 18 nominations.
In contrast, despite its critical acclaim and 53 nominations, Better Call Saul never won an Emmy during its run.
This is often cited as one of the biggest Emmy snubs in history, given its widespread acclaim over multiple seasons.
Career highlights
Previous Emmy nominations for Seehorn
Seehorn was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 2023 and 2022 Emmys for her role as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul.
In 2022, she also received a nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Short-Form Comedy or Drama Series for her performance as Kris Latimer on AMC's Cooper's Bar.
Pluribus has already won Best Drama Actress at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.