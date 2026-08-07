Richa-Ali to have 'unfiltered' conversation on Conan O'Brien's travel show
What's the story
Actors and producers Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be seen in the India chapter of the third season of the comedy travel show, Conan O'Brien Must Go. The show is hosted by Emmy-winning television icon Conan O'Brien, who travels around the world exploring local cultures with humor. The newly released trailer features Chadha and Fazal engaging in a candid conversation with O'Brien.
Actor's statement
'We've admired his unique brand of humor for years'
Chadha and Fazal said in a joint statement, "Conan O'Brien is quite simply a legend."
"We've admired his unique brand of humor for years, so getting to sit across from him and be a part of his India journey was surreal in the best way."
"The conversation was completely unfiltered, spontaneous, and filled with the kind of humor that only Conan can bring out."
"We had an absolute blast filming it."
Show details
Other details about the show, upcoming projects
Apart from India, O'Brien will also visit the Netherlands, Morocco, and the Philippines in this season.
The show will premiere on August 21. Each of the four episodes will be released every Friday.
Interestingly, Chadha is set to host a non-fiction reality show, Musafiri, which will be released on YouTube in August.
Meanwhile, Fazal will be seen next in Mirzapur The Film on September 4.