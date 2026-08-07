Richa-Ali to have 'unfiltered' conversation on Conan O'Brien's travel show 

Chadha and Fazal said in a joint statement, "Conan O'Brien is quite simply a legend."

"We've admired his unique brand of humor for years, so getting to sit across from him and be a part of his India journey was surreal in the best way."

"The conversation was completely unfiltered, spontaneous, and filled with the kind of humor that only Conan can bring out."

"We had an absolute blast filming it."