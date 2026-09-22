Richa Chadha lauds Salman for 'magnanimous' comments on body-shaming
What's the story
Richa Chadha has praised superstar Salman Khan for speaking out against body-shaming, especially of women post-pregnancy. The praise comes after Khan's comments on the issue during a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20. Speaking to News18, Chadha said, "I didn't know he spoke about it, but it's great! It's a magnanimous thing to do. One shouldn't pay heed." She added, "Poor men are so limited in their thinking capacities, and they'll never have the profound experience of giving birth."
Strong stance
'Every single individual who sat with a stupid paunch...'
Chadha, who welcomed her first child in 2024, went on to question men who troll women for their bodies.
She said, "They (men) cannot exist without us. All of them came from a womb."
"In the natural order of things, if you start to make fun of mothers, it backfires very badly."
"Every single individual who sat with a stupid paunch and a receding hairline and made comments on women's bodies is unhappy with their own body."
Actor's stance
Khan's exact words on trolling
During the Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Khan spoke against the culture of trolling and body-shaming.
He said, "You comment on their body, weight, looks, family... You troll someone for becoming a mother."
"Bhaddi lag rahi hai, moti ho gayi hai, buddha ho gaya hai (Looking shabby, fat, old), all of this is going on. It's something dirty that we should not even acknowledge."
Context details
Katrina Kaif was trolled for gaining weight
Chadha has been open about her own struggles with body image and the industry's pressure to fit a certain mold.
For the unversed, these comments from Khan come after actor Katrina Kaif was trolled for gaining weight after her recent pregnancy.
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.