Richa Chadha lauds Salman for 'magnanimous' comments on body-shaming

Chadha, who welcomed her first child in 2024, went on to question men who troll women for their bodies.

She said, "They (men) cannot exist without us. All of them came from a womb."

"In the natural order of things, if you start to make fun of mothers, it backfires very badly."

"Every single individual who sat with a stupid paunch and a receding hairline and made comments on women's bodies is unhappy with their own body."