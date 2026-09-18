'Musafiri': Richa Chadha explores Mumbai in YouTube series
What's the story
Actor Richa Chadha is all set to make her non-fiction debut with a new series titled Musafiri. The eight-episode show will take viewers through Mumbai's hidden stories, histories, and places. Chadha is not just hosting but also writing and producing the series, which will be available on Phull Stop, the YouTube channel launched by her and her husband-actor Ali Fazal. The first episode will premiere on September 25.
Series focus
Exploring the essence of Mumbai
The first season of Musafiri will explore Mumbai, a city integral to Chadha's personal and professional life.
The series aims to delve into the city's lesser-known histories, overlooked spaces, and stories of its residents.
Over eight episodes, Chadha will interact with locals, historians, cultural practitioners, and other experts to uncover different facets of the city.
A glimpse of it was shared in a trailer on Friday.
Personal journey
Why 'Musafiri'?
The idea for Musafiri reportedly came from Chadha's experience of motherhood, which sparked her curiosity about her surroundings.
In the trailer, she talks about how motherhood changed her perspective on familiar things.
She said, "Motherhood changed the way I look at the world. It makes you curious all over again, you start questioning things you have taken for granted."
Academic background
A natural extension of my curiosity: Chadha
Chadha has always had a deep interest in history, art, culture, and people. A History Honors graduate from St. Stephen's College, she grew up in an academically inclined family.
Speaking about Musafiri, she said it felt like a natural extension of her curiosity and love for these subjects. "It is my attempt to travel through a city I thought I knew, but with fresh eyes," she added.
Production details
Produced by Pushing Buttons Studios
Musafiri is produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, the production house founded by Chadha and Fazal.
The series comes after their Girls Will Be Girls, which went on to win major honors at the Sundance Film Festival.
Their first venture also earned Chadha the John Cassavetes Prize at the Indie Spirit Awards in Los Angeles.