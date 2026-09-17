Richie Mehta's 'Phoolan' gets standing ovation at TIFF 2026

Phoolan is an action drama that chronicles the extraordinary and tumultuous moment in the life of Phoolan Devi during a 48-hour siege.

The film is based on Phoolan Devi's autobiography, I, Phoolan Devi: The Autobiography of India's Bandit Queen.

Speaking about the premiere, Mehta said he was "drawn to a very specific chapter of Phoolan's life," focusing on her formative years before she became a legend.