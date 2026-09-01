Grammy-winning artist Ricky Kej's tour: Venues, dates, tickets

Kej, who was the first artist of Indian origin to top the US Billboard New Age Chart, said that the tour was inspired by the primal rhythm of the Damaru.

He described Damrooh as "not a concert, it is a heartbeat."

"The Damaru has always represented the primal pulse of creation, and I wanted to build an entire world around that rhythm, one where orchestral music, nature and technology speak the same language," he told PTI.