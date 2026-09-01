Grammy-winning artist Ricky Kej's tour: Venues, dates, tickets
What's the story
Ricky Kej, the Grammy Award-winning musician, has announced a multi-city arena tour in India titled Damrooh - Dance To The Cosmic Spirit. The tour will kick off in October and is produced and promoted by live entertainment company Wizcraft. It will cover five major cities, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, with an expected audience of over 30,000 people. The announced stops are Bengaluru on October 31, followed by Delhi on November 28 and Mumbai on December 5.
Tour inspiration
'Not a concert, it is a heartbeat': Kej
Kej, who was the first artist of Indian origin to top the US Billboard New Age Chart, said that the tour was inspired by the primal rhythm of the Damaru.
He described Damrooh as "not a concert, it is a heartbeat."
"The Damaru has always represented the primal pulse of creation, and I wanted to build an entire world around that rhythm, one where orchestral music, nature and technology speak the same language," he told PTI.
Philanthropic aspect
Tour to support UNICEF
The Damrooh tour will also support UNICEF, making it even more meaningful for Kej.
"This tour is deeply personal to me, and doing it in support of UNICEF, alongside artists who have shaped my own musical journey, makes it even more meaningful."
The stage will be a living instrument based on five cosmic forces: orchestral instrumentation, indigenous world sounds, global voices, electronic textures, and nature.
Stage design
Wizcraft to produce the show
The Damrooh stage tracklist will include reimagined versions of Kej's signature works and original compositions.
Sam Panchmukhi, National Creative Mentor at Wizcraft, said, "Damrooh reflects everything Wizcraft stands for as a live entertainment powerhouse, a show built to move audiences emotionally, not just visually. Ricky's vision demanded an entirely new production language for the Indian arena circuit," said Sam Panchmukhi, National Creative Mentor, Wizcraft.
Tickets are now live at District.